Mali Military Junta Issues Charter for Transition Period - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The military junta that seized power after a military coup in Mali has published a charter for the transition period that establishes a procedure of handing over power to a civilian government, the Journal du Mali website reported on Thursday.

Such a document was among the demands of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for lifting sanctions imposed after the coup.

ECOWAS also demanded clarification of the role of the vice president, an office currently held by one of the coup leaders. Because of that, the charter does not say that the vice president can vie for power even if the interim head of state is unable to discharge his or her duties.

In August, a group of Malian soldiers started a mutiny at the Kati military base near Bamako, the country's capital. Insurgents kidnapped several ministers and high-ranking military officials, including President Ibrahim Boubakar Keita, who later dissolved the government and parliament.

On September 12, the military approved the basic law and road map for the transition period after consultations with political and civil society figures. The sides agreed that the transition period would last 18 months. Former Defense Minister Ba N'Daou was appointed the president for this period.