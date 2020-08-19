MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Military officers who organized a mutiny in Mali announced the closure of all borders of the country and the imposition of a curfew.

"Starting today, August 19, 2020, all air and ground borders will be closed until further notice, and a curfew will be imposed from 21:00 to 05:00," a spokesman for the mutineers said on ORTM 1 television channel.