Mali Opposes EU Sanctions, Wants Dialogue - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Mali does not consider EU sanctions the right decision and advocates dialogue, Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop told Sputnik.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves le Drian told reporters in Brussels that the European Union might impose sanctions against Mali due to the fact that the authorities of this country, according to Brussels, did not adhere to the transitional democratic process.

"We urge the European Union and others to really analyze and study this issue with great care, great pragmatism, and not weaken a country that is already almost on its knees," Diop said.

According to the minister, before the elections, the country needs a transitional period to carry out reforms, as well as an improvement in the security situation, since under the current conditions it would be possible to calmly hold elections only in five out of 19 regions.

"From Mali's point of view, sanctions are not a solution. We really want us to have a dialogue," the minister said.