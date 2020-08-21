Mali Opposition Leader Sent Letters to Family for 1st Time Since March Kidnapping - ICRC

The leader of Mali's opposition Union for the Republic and Democracy party (URD), Soumaila Cisse, who was kidnapped in March ahead of parliamentary elections, has sent letters to his family for the first time since the abduction, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which also helps to restore family ties between relatives who have been separated by conflict, violence and natural disasters, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The leader of Mali's opposition Union for the Republic and Democracy party (URD), Soumaila Cisse, who was kidnapped in March ahead of parliamentary elections, has sent letters to his family for the first time since the abduction, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which also helps to restore family ties between relatives who have been separated by conflict, violence and natural disasters, said on Friday.

Cisse went missing on March 25 in central Mali � in an area where jihadists are rampant. His party said in a statement that Cisse and his team did not attend a scheduled meeting and could not be reached by telephone. Next day, government spokesman Yaya Sangare described Cisse's disappearance as a kidnapping.

"As a neutral and independent mediator, the ICRC has handed letters from Soumaila Cisse to a member of his family. After months without contacts, the opportunity to receive news about a loved one is an invaluable consolation for the family," the ICRC said in a press release.

The organization also said that the letters were only about family issues, adding that the ICRC is not involved in negotiations for Cisse's release.

"When an agreement is reached between the parties concerned, the ICRC will be ready to facilitate the possible transfer of hostages," the press release added.

Earlier this week, a military coup rocked the West African country when a group of Malian soldiers took control of the Kati military base near the capital of Bamako and seized President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and some other high-ranking officials. Keita then announced his resignation and dissolution of parliament.

Meanwhile, the rebel leaders established the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, a new governing body, which closed the borders and imposed a curfew that has since been eased.