Mali Opposition Rejects ECOWAS Plan, Insists President Quit

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 04:25 PM

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :A protest movement that has sprung up in Mali, shaking President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita's grip on power, on Tuesday rejected a compromise put forward by regional leaders and insisted that he quit.

In a statement, the so-called June 5 Movement said it "demands the resignation of Mr. Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and his regime more than ever," accusing them of bearing "full responsibility" for Mali's crisis.

The announcement came a day after heads of the 15-nation West African bloc ECOWAS stood by Keita and urged him to forge a unity government and resolve an election dispute that has fuelled the protests.

More Stories From World

