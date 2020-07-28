Mali opposition rejects ECOWAS plan, insists president quit

A protest movement that has sprung up in Mali, shaking President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita's grip on power, on Tuesday rejected a compromise put forward by regional leaders and insisted that he quit

In a statement, the so-called June 5 Movement said it "demands the resignation of Mr. Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and his regime more than ever," accusing them of bearing "full responsibility" for Mali's crisis.

The announcement came a day after heads of the 15-nation West African bloc ECOWAS stood by Keita and urged him to forge a unity government and resolve an election dispute that has fuelled the protests.