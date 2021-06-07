UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mali Political Veteran Choguel Maiga Named PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 10:20 PM

Mali political veteran Choguel Maiga named PM

Malian political veteran Choguel Maiga was named transitional prime minister of the Sahel state on Monday, according to a statement read out on the country's national broadcaster

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Malian political veteran Choguel Maiga was named transitional prime minister of the Sahel state on Monday, according to a statement read out on the country's national broadcaster.

The announcement comes hours after Colonel Assimi Goita, who led a coup on May 24, was sworn in as transitional president.

Related Topics

Prime Minister May

Recent Stories

Twofour54’s Summer Camp expands its horizon from ..

35 minutes ago

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment marks W ..

35 minutes ago

Emirati-founded tech start-up Boksha raises $1 mil ..

50 minutes ago

UAE sends 960 tonnes of urgent food, medical suppl ..

1 hour ago

UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan over victim ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health approves &#039;green pass&#039; ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.