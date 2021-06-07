Mali political veteran Choguel Maiga named PM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Malian political veteran Choguel Maiga was named transitional prime minister of the Sahel state on Monday, according to a statement read out on the country's national broadcaster.

The announcement comes hours after Colonel Assimi Goita, who led a coup on May 24, was sworn in as transitional president.