Mali Praises Russia For Timely Wheat, Fertilizer Supplies - Lawmaker

Umer Jamshaid Published July 25, 2023 | 11:14 PM

Mali, which is in dire need of wheat and fertilizers due to infertile land, is very grateful to Russia for the timely shipment of these strategic products to the country, Aliu Tunkara, a member of the Malian parliament, told Sputnik on Tuesday

"We have a very acute issue with the supply of fertilizers to the country. For us, this is a strategic commodity, since the land is infertile. Thanks to Russia, which helps Mali often on a gratuitous basis with grain and fertilizers, we have already received a shipment of wheat. We are expecting a shipment of fertilizers soon," the Malian lawmaker said on the sidelines of the Russian-African conference of the Valdai Discussion Club in Russia's St.

Petersburg.

Tunkara's comment was made after the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which provided for a humanitarian corridor to allow exports of Ukrainian grain over the past year, expired on July 18, as Russia did not extend its participation. Moscow has been repeatedly critical of the fact that the deal's provisions pertaining to Russia had not been fulfilled and that most of the supplies were ending up not in African countries in need, but in rich European countries.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia would replace Ukrainian grain and gave assurances that Moscow would continue to supply grain and fertilizers to African countries despite sanctions.

