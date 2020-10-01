UrduPoint.com
Mali Presidency Says ECOWAS Envoy Hinted Sanctions Might Be Lifted Soon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 09:07 PM

The Western African ECOWAS regional bloc might soon lift the embargo placed on Mali, which has been subject to numerous sanctions due to the military mutiny in August, the Mali presidency said on Thursday, citing the bloc's envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The Western African ECOWAS regional bloc might soon lift the embargo placed on Mali, which has been subject to numerous sanctions due to the military mutiny in August, the Mali presidency said on Thursday, citing the bloc's envoy.

Earlier in the month, the bloc announced it would keep sanctions against the country in effect until it established the transition government to rule for 18 months before the new authorities were elected. In mid-September, consultations between military leaders, state officials and civil society led to agreement on a road map for governing the country. The sides also appointed ex-Defense Minister Ba N'Daou as the transitional president, and Assimi Goita, the leader of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (NCSP) mutiny body, was named a vice president.

"The head of state, His Excellency Ba N'Daou received the permanent representative of #ECOWAS in Mali. Pr Hamidou Boly, the message carrier of the ECOWAS mediator, hinted that the sanctions could be lifted soon," the Mali presidency wrote on Twitter.

The military coup first started at a military base near the Malian capital of Bamako on August 18. The rebels kidnapped then-President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and several other high-ranking governmental officials. Keita and his government were ousted from power, and the military set up the NCSP as the ruling body.

