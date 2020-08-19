UrduPoint.com
Mali President Announces Resignation, Parliament Dissolution After Detention By Mutineers

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 05:50 AM

Mali President Announces Resignation, Parliament Dissolution After Detention by Mutineers

NOUAKCHOTT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita said in a speech broadcast on state television that he was resigning and dissolving parliament a few hours after mutineers detained him as he did not want blood to be spilled to keep himself in power.

The Mali mutiny began at a military base near the capital, Bamako. The mutineers said they arrested President Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse. A military source in Mali confirmed their detention to Sputnik.

