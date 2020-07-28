Mali President Appoints New Ministers to Form National Unity Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita appointed six new ministers and put them in charge of holding talks to establish a government of national unity.

"The president of the republic has decided to form a limited ministerial team... with the aim of forming a government of national unity," presidential administration head Kamissa Camara said on the ORTM television channel.

The new ministers who will make up the team have been appointed in the ministries of defense, justice, security, territorial administration, foreign affairs and economy and finance.

In recent months, civil unrest has continued in Mali, with the opposition June 5 Movement - Rally of Patriotic Forces of Mali (M5-RFP) demanding the president's resignation.

On July 23, the presidents of five member countries of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) - the leaders of Senegal, Niger, Cote d'Ivoire, Ghana and Nigeria - visited the Malian capital Bamako to meet with the parties to the conflict.

In line with ECOWAS recommendations, Mali needs to immediately form a government of national unity, which will include 50 percent of members of the ruling coalition, 30 percent of the opposition and 20 percent of civil society representatives.