Mali president, PM released: military official

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Mali's interim president and premier have been released, a military official told AFP on Thursday, three days after they were detained and stripped of their powers in what appeared to be the country's second coup in nine months.

"The interim president and prime minister were released overnight around 1:30 am (0130 GMT). We were true to our word," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Family members confirmed that President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane had been freed.

