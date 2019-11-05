UrduPoint.com
Mali President Says Stability At Stake After Deadly Army Base Attack

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 01:41 PM

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has appealed for citizens to unite behind the country's army, after the latest deadly militant strike killed more than 40 soldiers.

The president has declared three days of mourning after Friday's attack on an army base in Indelimane, the northeast of the country near the border with Niger.

"In these particularly serious circumstances where the stability and existence of our country are at stake, our only response must be national unity, the sacred union around our national army," he said in a statement Monday night.

He added that the support of foreign forces, including from France, Africa and the United Nations, is "necessary more than ever".

Friday's assault was the latest to target Mali's military, which is struggling to contain an Islamist insurgency that began in the north and spread to the centre of the country. At least 40 troops were killed a month ago in a double attack near the Burkina Faso border.

