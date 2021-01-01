UrduPoint.com
Mali Prosecutors Charge Ex-Prime Minister With Coup Attempt - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 14 seconds ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 12:49 PM

The prosecutor's office of Mali on Thursday charged six people, among them former Prime Minister Boubou Cisse, for attempting to organize a coup in August, French public radio broadcaster RFI reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) The prosecutor's office of Mali on Thursday charged six people, among them former Prime Minister Boubou Cisse, for attempting to organize a coup in August, French public radio broadcaster RFI reported.

Cisse's whereabouts remain unknown, while five others of the accused, including a popular radio host and officials of the state treasury, were detained on December 21.

Cisse has previously denied all accusations against him.

The secretary of the president's office, Sekou Traore, who holds the ranks of a minister and magistrate, has also been detained as part of the investigation, but was later released.

His case was referred to the Supreme Court.

Cisse was serving as prime minister at the time of the August 18 military coup, which led to the resignation of then President Ibrahim Boubacar and the dissolution of the parliament.

On September 12, the military rulers appointed former Defense Minister Ba N'Daou as the transition president and formed the interim government set to rule for 18 months until elections are held.

