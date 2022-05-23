UrduPoint.com

Mali Ready To Discuss Trade In National Currencies With Russia - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2022 | 11:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) Mali is ready to discuss payment parameters with Russia, including trade in national currencies, Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop said in an interview with Sputnik.

During his visit to Russia, Diop discussed with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov last week the supply of oil, wheat and fertilizers to Bamako.

"I do not have specific information on this (the prospects for trading in national currencies), but I know that we will discuss payment parameters. I do not know all the details, but it is clear that Mali will fulfill all the required conditions regarding settlement parameters in the circumstances in which we find ourselves," Diop said.

