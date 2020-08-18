Mali Rebel Leaders Claim to Have Arrested President, Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Mali's rebel military leaders claim to have arrested President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse, Agence France-Presse reported on Tuesday.

A military source in Mali confirmed to Sputnik that the president and the prime minister had been detained during a successful military coup.

According to the source, the army convoy is returning to Kati military base near Bamako, where the coup began.

Earlier, local and Western media reported a mutiny at a military base near the Malian capital of Bamako. Sources told Sputnik that the rebels had arrested a number of ministers and high-ranking officers.

The Mali government had previously issued a statement to the rebels, calling for calm and dialogue. The communique was signed by the prime minister.

According to local media reports, the rebellion is led by Col. Diaw, and Col. Camara, as well as Gen. Cheick Fantamadi Dembele.