Mali rebels say kidnapped Spanish national freed

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Separatist rebels in northern Mali have said that a Spanish national kidnapped days earlier between Algeria and Mali has been freed thanks to their "intervention" and is in good health under their "protection".

There has been no confirmation from Spanish or Algerian authorities.

The Spaniard was released on Monday afternoon "thanks to the intervention of the forces of the Azawad Liberation Front", an official from the separatist coalition, Attaye Ag Mohamed, wrote on X overnight Monday to Tuesday.

The Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) is a grouping of predominantly Tuareg rebel groups battling the Malian state.

The Spanish national is "in good health under the protection of the FLA forces", Mohamed said, adding that he was spending Monday night in northern Mali "while awaiting his transfer to the Algerian authorities".

The High Council for the Unity of Azawad, one of the groups making up the FLA, said in a Facebook post that the Spaniard had been freed on Monday following an FLA operation in the northeastern Menaka region of Mali.

"The ex-hostage is doing very well," it added.

Madrid on Friday said that a Spanish man had been kidnapped in North Africa in unclear circumstances, without giving further details.

Attaye Ag Mohamed, the FLA official, said that the Spaniard had been kidnapped in Algeria.

Information provided by the rebels suggests that he was taken to the Malian side of the border.

Algeria and Mali share a 1,300-kilometre (800-mile) border stretching across a vast desert area which is difficult to monitor.

No group has claimed responsibility for the kidnapping.

The volatile border region plays host to Tuareg rebel groups and the Al-Qaeda-linked jihadist alliance the Group to Support islam and Muslims (JNIM).

The Islamic State group is also active in the Menaka region.

In mid-January, the foreign ministry in Vienna said that an Austrian woman had been kidnapped in northern Niger, which also shares a border with Mali.

The motives for kidnappings range from ransom demands to acts of retaliation, with hostages commonly transported from one country to another.

Kidnappings of foreigners or nationals are one aspect of the violence that has plagued Mali and the Sahel region since 2012.

The west African country has for over a decade been embroiled in a political, security and economic crisis.