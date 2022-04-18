Mali Receives Russian Helicopters, Radars - Presidency

A Russian cargo plane carrying new military helicopters and radars arrived in Bamako overnight, the Malian presidency said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) A Russian cargo plane carrying new military helicopters and radars arrived in Bamako overnight, the Malian presidency said on Monday.

"The Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Oumar Diarra, received on Monday... two attack helicopters and surveillance radars," the presidency said on social media.

Maj. Gen. Oumar Diarra said this was the second shipment of Russian military equipment to reach the western African nation as it battles a jihadist insurgency.

The first batch arrived in late March.

"It is a sign of a very fruitful partnership with Russia. It is also a show of a very strong political commitment to equip the Malian army with significant supplies to allow it to better perform its mission of defending territorial integrity, people and their property, and reinforcing peace and security," he said.

The two nations have renewed military and defense industry cooperation in recent years after it shrank significantly following the fall of the Soviet Union.