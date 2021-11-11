UrduPoint.com

Mali Requests Russia's Assistance As State Existence In Danger - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 04:19 PM

Mali Requests Russia's Assistance as State Existence in Danger - Foreign Minister

Mali requests Russia's assistance, as the very existence of the state is currently under threat amid the continuing attacks, Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Mali requests Russia's assistance, as the very existence of the state is currently under threat amid the continuing attacks, Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop said on Thursday.

"Every time our country was in a difficult situation, Russia was always there, helping and supporting us.

Now we are in such a difficult complicated situation, and that is why we can ask our friend for help. Now the very existence of the Malian state is under threat. Attacks on our state continue ... Some even want to punish Mali for the choices it makes. We are now in a period of transition. We hope to return to constitutional normality as soon as possible," Diop said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Related Topics

Russia Mali

Recent Stories

KP dengue tally rises to 8630; death toll reaches ..

KP dengue tally rises to 8630; death toll reaches 9

45 seconds ago
 European Parliament Votes to Deprive Ex-Riga Mayor ..

European Parliament Votes to Deprive Ex-Riga Mayor Ushakov of Parliamentary Immu ..

47 seconds ago
 US-China pact welcomed at climate talks

US-China pact welcomed at climate talks

50 seconds ago
 S.Africa's last white president FW de Klerk dies: ..

S.Africa's last white president FW de Klerk dies: foundation

11 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims nine people in Pakistan in last 24 ..

COVID-19 claims nine people in Pakistan in last 24 hours

32 minutes ago
 Visitors of Dostoevsky Exhibit in US Offered to De ..

Visitors of Dostoevsky Exhibit in US Offered to Decide if Writer Was 'Man of God ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.