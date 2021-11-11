(@FahadShabbir)

Mali requests Russia's assistance, as the very existence of the state is currently under threat amid the continuing attacks, Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop said on Thursday

"Every time our country was in a difficult situation, Russia was always there, helping and supporting us.

Now we are in such a difficult complicated situation, and that is why we can ask our friend for help. Now the very existence of the Malian state is under threat. Attacks on our state continue ... Some even want to punish Mali for the choices it makes. We are now in a period of transition. We hope to return to constitutional normality as soon as possible," Diop said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.