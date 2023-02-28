Mali Satisfied With Russian Military Equipment - Prime Minister

BAMAKO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) Mali will continue military cooperation with Russia, the country is satisfied with Russian military equipment, transitional Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga said in an interview with Sputnik.

"At the moment we are completely satisfied, and, as I said, this cooperation will continue," Maiga said.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow sent a large batch of aircraft to Mali on January 19, and military cooperation this year received a new development.