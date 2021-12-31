Mali says attack left eight soldiers dead, in new toll

Mali's army said eight soldiers died during an attack in a western area of the Sahel nation where jihadist forces operate, doubling the previous toll

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Mali's army said eight soldiers died during an attack in a western area of the Sahel nation where jihadist forces operate, doubling the previous toll.

In an update late Thursday, Mali's Armed Forces (FAMA) said Wednesday's attack also saw seven soldiers wounded and two military vehicles destroyed, but added that 31 assailants were killed, without identifying their group.

When it first reported the attack, the army said four soldiers had died and around a dozen were wounded when a "unit in the Nara region was the target of a sophisticated attack combining IED (Improvised Explosive Devices) and heavy weapons."In its latest statement, the army said "on the side of the assailants, 31 bodies were discovered" Thursday morning, along with weapons and munitions.

The army has not said who carried out the attack.