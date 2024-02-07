Open Menu

Mali Says Not Bound By One-year Period To Leave ECOWAS: Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2024 | 06:52 PM

Mali says not bound by one-year period to leave ECOWAS: foreign ministry

Mali reaffirmed its exit "without delay" from West African bloc ECOWAS, saying it was not bound by the organisation's one-year time-frame for withdrawal, according to a foreign ministry document seen by AFP Wednesday

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Mali reaffirmed its exit "without delay" from West African bloc ECOWAS, saying it was not bound by the organisation's one-year time-frame for withdrawal, according to a foreign ministry document seen by AFP Wednesday.

Bamako's military government announced its withdrawal from ECOWAS on January 28, along with neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

But article 91 of the bloc's treaty stipulates that member countries remain bound by their obligations for a period of one year after notifying their withdrawal.

"The government of the Republic of Mali is no longer bound (by the) time constraints mentioned in article 91 of the treaty," the foreign affairs ministry said in a letter to ECOWAS.

Related Topics

Mali Bamako Burkina Faso Niger January From Government

Recent Stories

Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

10 minutes ago
 Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

10 minutes ago
 All arrangements finalized for general election in ..

All arrangements finalized for general election in Vehari

3 minutes ago
 Border crossing with Afghanistan, Iran to remain c ..

Border crossing with Afghanistan, Iran to remain closed on Feb 8: FO Spox

3 minutes ago
 IESCO makes arrangements to ensure seamless electr ..

IESCO makes arrangements to ensure seamless electricity provision on Election Da ..

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker FM holds separate meetings with Norwegia ..

Caretaker FM holds separate meetings with Norwegian, Australian envoys

3 minutes ago
Sarwat Gilani hints at her return to screen once a ..

Sarwat Gilani hints at her return to screen once again

22 minutes ago
 Over 15000 police deployed in Hazara for upcomin ..

Over 15000 police deployed in Hazara for upcoming elections

3 minutes ago
 Actor Ghayyur Akhtar remembered on death anniversa ..

Actor Ghayyur Akhtar remembered on death anniversary

10 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali urges ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali urges masses to exercise right to v ..

10 minutes ago
 Over 11,000 youth earn Rs 130m through e-Rozgaar T ..

Over 11,000 youth earn Rs 130m through e-Rozgaar Training Program

10 minutes ago
 IGP visits polling station, reviews security arran ..

IGP visits polling station, reviews security arrangements

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World