Mali Says Not Bound By One-year Period To Leave ECOWAS: Foreign Ministry
Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2024 | 06:52 PM
Mali reaffirmed its exit "without delay" from West African bloc ECOWAS, saying it was not bound by the organisation's one-year time-frame for withdrawal, according to a foreign ministry document seen by AFP Wednesday
Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Mali reaffirmed its exit "without delay" from West African bloc ECOWAS, saying it was not bound by the organisation's one-year time-frame for withdrawal, according to a foreign ministry document seen by AFP Wednesday.
Bamako's military government announced its withdrawal from ECOWAS on January 28, along with neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.
But article 91 of the bloc's treaty stipulates that member countries remain bound by their obligations for a period of one year after notifying their withdrawal.
"The government of the Republic of Mali is no longer bound (by the) time constraints mentioned in article 91 of the treaty," the foreign affairs ministry said in a letter to ECOWAS.
Recent Stories
Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan
Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan
All arrangements finalized for general election in Vehari
Border crossing with Afghanistan, Iran to remain closed on Feb 8: FO Spox
IESCO makes arrangements to ensure seamless electricity provision on Election Da ..
Caretaker FM holds separate meetings with Norwegian, Australian envoys
Sarwat Gilani hints at her return to screen once again
Over 15000 police deployed in Hazara for upcoming elections
Actor Ghayyur Akhtar remembered on death anniversary
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali urges masses to exercise right to v ..
Over 11,000 youth earn Rs 130m through e-Rozgaar Training Program
IGP visits polling station, reviews security arrangements
More Stories From World
-
William fills royal void amid King Charles cancer treatment1 minute ago
-
US says vote delaying Senegal presidential poll not 'legitimate'2 hours ago
-
Rui Pinto of Football Leaks gives hard disks to European investigators2 hours ago
-
Spain: Child protection key to legal fight against gender violence2 hours ago
-
China's NEV retail sales surge 102 pct in January2 hours ago
-
2023 the warmest year in China since 1951: report2 hours ago
-
Sweden shuts Nord Stream probe over lack of jurisdiction2 hours ago
-
Mobile internet access restored in Senegal capital: AFP3 hours ago
-
Messi starts on bench in Tokyo after Hong Kong controversy3 hours ago
-
Landslide at Philippine gold-mining village kills seven3 hours ago
-
Knives out for Klinsmann after South Korea's 'shameful' Asian Cup exit3 hours ago
-
China's vehicle sales log double-digit growth in January3 hours ago