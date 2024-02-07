Mali says not bound by one-year period to leave ECOWAS: foreign ministry

Mali reaffirmed its exit "without delay" from West African bloc ECOWAS, saying it was not bound by the organisation's one-year time-frame for withdrawal, according to a foreign ministry document seen by AFP Wednesday

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Mali reaffirmed its exit "without delay" from West African bloc ECOWAS, saying it was not bound by the organisation's one-year time-frame for withdrawal, according to a foreign ministry document seen by AFP Wednesday.

Bamako's military government announced its withdrawal from ECOWAS on January 28, along with neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

But article 91 of the bloc's treaty stipulates that member countries remain bound by their obligations for a period of one year after notifying their withdrawal.

"The government of the Republic of Mali is no longer bound (by the) time constraints mentioned in article 91 of the treaty," the foreign affairs ministry said in a letter to ECOWAS.