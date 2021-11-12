Mali Sees Russia As Reliable Strategic Partner - Foreign Minister
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) Mali sees Russia as a reliable strategic partner, with bilateral cooperation extending beyond the military sector, Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop said in an interview with Sputnik.
"Russia is a reliable strategic partner, our cooperation goes beyond the military sector. Mali and Russia have agreed to strengthen and expand their strategic partnership," Diop said.