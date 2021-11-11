UrduPoint.com

Mali Signed No Contracts With Russian Private Military Companies - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Malian authorities have not signed any contracts with Russian private military companies, Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop said on Thursday, slamming claims on the matter as a smear campaign.

"As for our cooperation with a private military company, we have already discussed this directly with our French colleagues. I confirmed that no contracts in this area were signed," Diop said at a press conference following negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"No contracts have been signed so far. Anyway, these claims fit into the general smear campaign against Mali," Diop added.

