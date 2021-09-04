Mali special forces commander held over 2020 police violence

A Malian special-forces commander was detained Friday for his alleged role in violently suppressing protests against former president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who was later ousted in a coup, a legal source said

The military deposed Keita in August 2020 after weeks of anti-government protests fuelled by grievances over perceived corruption and the president's inability to stop the long-running jihadist conflict in the Sahel state.

One such protest on July 10, 2020 devolved into several days of lethal clashes with security forces.

Mali's political opposition said at the time that 23 were killed during the unrest; the UN reported 14 protesters killed, including two children.

An investigation was opened into the killings in December 2020.

On Friday, a senior legal official, who requested anonymity, said that the head of the police counter-terrorism unit, Oumar Samake, had been detained for his alleged role in the violence.

Investigators are also looking at other security officers and civilians, he added.

Such investigations are highly sensitive in Mali due to their potential to reveal the influence of some powerful figures amid ongoing political uncertainty.

Bougouna Baba, a police union representative, told AFP that "all the police unions condemn this arrest because (Oumar Samake) has bosses who gave him instructions and they must answer for them".

Mali's military appointed civilian leaders of an interim government after the 2020 coup that ousted Keita.

But these civilian leaders were themselves deposed in May -- in a second coup.

Military strongman Colonel Assimi Goita has pledged to restore civilian rule and stage elections in February next year.

However there are doubts about whether the government will be able to hold elections within such a short time frame.

Mali has been struggling to quell a brutal jihadist insurgency which emerged in 2012, for example, which has left swathes of the vast country outside of government control.