Mali to Elect Transition President From Military, Civilians - Junta Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Mali will set up a transition council that will be headed by "a transition president," who can be either a military or a civilian following the military coup in the country, spokesman for the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP) Col.

Maj. Ismael Wague said on Thursday in an interview with France 24 broadcaster.

"We are already meeting with forces [from Mali's civil society, opposition] to set up a transition council with a transitional president who will be either a soldier or a civilian," Wague said.