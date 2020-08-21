UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mali To Elect Transition President From Military, Civilians - Junta Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 12:30 AM

Mali to Elect Transition President From Military, Civilians - Junta Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Mali will set up a transition council that will be headed by "a transition president," who can be either a military or a civilian following the military coup in the country, spokesman for the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP) Col.

Maj. Ismael Wague said on Thursday in an interview with France 24 broadcaster.

"We are already meeting with forces [from Mali's civil society, opposition] to set up a transition council with a transitional president who will be either a soldier or a civilian," Wague said.

Related Topics

Civil Society France Mali

Recent Stories

No rift in Pak-Saudi ties as strong economic, poli ..

32 minutes ago

Arab Coalition in Yemen destroys bomb-laden UAV ta ..

1 hour ago

Transport dept takes multiple steps to provide mod ..

32 minutes ago

Trump pushes sale of F-35 military jets to UAE des ..

35 minutes ago

EFP to promote agri technical research

35 minutes ago

Young girl commits suicide due to domestic dispute ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.