Mali to Instate Civilian President For 18-Month Transition Period - Sources

NOUAKCHOTT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Mali will be led by a civilian president for an 18-month transition period after the military coup deposed the previous government, a Malian political source told Sputnik on Monday.

"The body charged with naming the president for a transitional period will convene on Monday to begin consultations on the appointment," the source said.

According to the source, the body authorized to elect the president "unanimously" spoke in favor of appointing a civilian to this position, this decision "has nothing to do with pressure from ECOWAS [Economic Community of West African States]."

Earlier in September, ECOWAS called for the appointment of a civilian president and prime minister for a transitional period by September 23, threatening to impose a full embargo on Mali.

Mali's military, after negotiations with political leaders and representatives of civil society, approved on September 12 the "basic law and roadmap for the transition period" in the country. The parties decided that the transitional period will last 18 months and an interim government will be formed, while the interim president can be either civilian or military. However, one of the main opposition parties, Mouvement du 5 Juin-Rassemblement des Forces Patriotiques (M5-RFP), has rejected the transition roadmap.