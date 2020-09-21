UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mali To Instate Civilian President For 18-Month Transition Period - Sources

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 08:31 PM

Mali to Instate Civilian President For 18-Month Transition Period - Sources

Mali will be led by a civilian president for an 18-month transition period after the military coup deposed the previous government, a Malian political source told Sputnik on Monday

NOUAKCHOTT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Mali will be led by a civilian president for an 18-month transition period after the military coup deposed the previous government, a Malian political source told Sputnik on Monday.

"The body charged with naming the president for a transitional period will convene on Monday to begin consultations on the appointment," the source said.

According to the source, the body authorized to elect the president "unanimously" spoke in favor of appointing a civilian to this position, this decision "has nothing to do with pressure from ECOWAS [Economic Community of West African States]."

Earlier in September, ECOWAS called for the appointment of a civilian president and prime minister for a transitional period by September 23, threatening to impose a full embargo on Mali.

Mali's military, after negotiations with political leaders and representatives of civil society, approved on September 12 the "basic law and roadmap for the transition period" in the country. The parties decided that the transitional period will last 18 months and an interim government will be formed, while the interim president can be either civilian or military. However, one of the main opposition parties, Mouvement du 5 Juin-Rassemblement des Forces Patriotiques (M5-RFP), has rejected the transition roadmap.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Civil Society Mali September From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Latifa bint Mohammed visits &#039;Photographs in D ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Safari Park to welcome visitors from 5th Oct ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Economy shuts down café in Al Seef, fines 9 ..

51 minutes ago

&#039;Dirham Al Khair&#039; initiative raises over ..

1 hour ago

Two shopping malls temporarily closed in Ajman for ..

1 hour ago

Chinese automaker giant FAW Group to launch test b ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.