UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mali To Probe Civilian Deaths In French Airstrike - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 01:30 AM

Mali to Probe Civilian Deaths in French Airstrike - Source

NOUAKCHOTT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The Malian government will investigate the alleged killings of 19 civilians as a result of an airstrike conducted by the French armed forces targeting jihadists in central Mali, a source in the government told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali (MINUSMA) published a report claiming that 19 civilians were killed on January 3 near the village of Bounti, when two French fighter jets dropped bombs on a group of men identified as Islamist militants. The French Ministry of Defense has rejected these findings, arguing that the attack targeted an "armed terrorist group." Mali's Defense Ministry has also previously denied the deaths of civilians, claiming that the strike was delivered "during a joint operation with French forces.

"

"The government will start investigating the incident," the source said.

The Mali government, in turn, declined to comment on the MINUSMA report.

France initiated a 5,100-strong counter-terrorism mission called Barkhane in 2014 to curb the security crisis and jihadist activities across the Sahel region, part of which is Mali. Within the framework of the operation, the French army cooperates with defense forces of the G5 Sahel bloc, comprising Mali, Chad, Burkina Faso, Mauritania, and Niger.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Militants Army United Nations Mali Burkina Faso Chad Mauritania Niger January Government

Recent Stories

Ambassadors Forum continues in new hybrid framewor ..

2 hours ago

Most UN Security Council States 'Concerned' by N. ..

27 minutes ago

Zero tolerance against sugar mafia: Shahzad Akbar

27 minutes ago

Symbolic euro given for destruction of Timbuktu ma ..

27 minutes ago

Germany restricts use of AstraZeneca jabs for unde ..

27 minutes ago

Women in the majority as Spanish PM reshuffles cab ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.