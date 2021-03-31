Mali to Probe Civilian Deaths in French Airstrike - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NOUAKCHOTT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The Malian government will investigate the alleged killings of 19 civilians as a result of an airstrike conducted by the French armed forces targeting jihadists in central Mali, a source in the government told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali (MINUSMA) published a report claiming that 19 civilians were killed on January 3 near the village of Bounti, when two French fighter jets dropped bombs on a group of men identified as Islamist militants. The French Ministry of Defense has rejected these findings, arguing that the attack targeted an "armed terrorist group." Mali's Defense Ministry has also previously denied the deaths of civilians, claiming that the strike was delivered "during a joint operation with French forces.

"The government will start investigating the incident," the source said.

The Mali government, in turn, declined to comment on the MINUSMA report.

France initiated a 5,100-strong counter-terrorism mission called Barkhane in 2014 to curb the security crisis and jihadist activities across the Sahel region, part of which is Mali. Within the framework of the operation, the French army cooperates with defense forces of the G5 Sahel bloc, comprising Mali, Chad, Burkina Faso, Mauritania, and Niger.