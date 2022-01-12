Mali travellers stranded as West African sanctions bite

A bus station in Mali's capital stands unusually quiet, with foreign passengers left in limbo after West African countries closed their borders with the military-ruled nation

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :A bus station in Mali's capital stands unusually quiet, with foreign passengers left in limbo after West African countries closed their borders with the military-ruled nation.

Africa Tours Trans is one of the main bus firms in the impoverished Sahel state, offering connections to its regional cities as well as to neighbouring countries.

But late Tuesday morning only one bus arrived at its station in Bamako, coming from the central Malian city of Sevare.

Dozens of would-be passengers were hanging around next to their luggage, left in limbo by recent border closures.

On Sunday, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) agreed to shutter borders with Mali and impose a trade embargo over delayed elections.

The move came after Mali's army-dominated government last month proposed staying in power for up to five years before restoring democracy -- despite international demands that it respect a promise to hold elections on February 27.

Relations between Mali and its neighbours have steadily deteriorated since Colonel Assimi Goita took power in a military coup in August 2020.

The sanctions are already affecting travellers in Mali, a vast landlocked nation of 19 million people that borders seven other states.

The country's location makes it a key transport hub for the region, with Bamako a key stop along the land route linking countries such as Senegal to states further east, such as Nigeria.