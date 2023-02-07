UrduPoint.com

Mali Will Not Support Sanctions Against Russia - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2023 | 05:50 PM

BAMAKO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) Mali will develop trade relations with Russia and oppose any sanctions against Moscow, Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop said on Tuesday.

"Russia will make important decisions to transfer grain, energy and fertilizers to our country .

.. We will work together to strengthen trade cooperation, economic ... Mali opposes any sanctions ... And we also will not support sanctions imposed on other countries," Diop told reporters at a joint briefing with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

