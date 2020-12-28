UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malian Army Inflicts 'Heavy Casualties' Among Unknown Militants Attacking Northern Village

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 12:56 PM

Malian Army Inflicts 'Heavy Casualties' Among Unknown Militants Attacking Northern Village

Malian security forces have neutralized several unidentified gunmen raiding a village in the country's north, not far from the border with Burkina Faso, the army has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Malian security forces have neutralized several unidentified gunmen raiding a village in the country's north, not far from the border with Burkina Faso, the army has said.

"The #FAMa [Malian Armed Forces] inflicted heavy casualties on unidentified gunmen riding motorcycles. These terrorists had made an incursion, in the morning of Sunday, December 27, 2020 at around 10:00 a.m. [10:00 GMT], in the village of #Kerekara," the military tweeted late on Sunday.

The unknown militants attacked the locality not far from the town of Koro and carried away cattle. However, the military retrieved the abducted animals and took them to the Koro town.

A total of six perpetrators were neutralized by the army, which also seized their weapons. No casualties occurred among the security forces.

The incident comes a day after the army reported it had eliminated ten jihadists in the same region last Thursday, as the latter assaulted a military convoy.

The Islamist insurgency in the West African nation has been rocking the country's north since 2012, initiated as a separatist uprising. The Malian authorities have been struggling to obtain full control over territories taken by jihadist militant groups ever since.

Related Topics

Militants Army Same Burkina Faso December Border Sunday 2020 From

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 27,787 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

20 seconds ago

Man shot neighbour dead in sargodha

22 seconds ago

Two-Thirds of Russian College Students Switched to ..

23 seconds ago

Thailand reports 144 new COVID-19 infections

27 seconds ago

Saudi Arabia Extends Travel Ban for Another Week D ..

3 minutes ago

Govt only ready to sit with opposition for nationa ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.