Malian Army Neutralizes Some Twenty Jihadist Fighters In Counterterrorist Operation

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 05:19 PM

Malian Army Neutralizes Some Twenty Jihadist Fighters in Counterterrorist Operation

The Malian security forces have neutralized around twenty militants in clashes with terrorists, following an attack on a military camp belonging. to the armed forces, the army said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The Malian security forces have neutralized around twenty militants in clashes with terrorists, following an attack on a military camp belonging. to the armed forces, the army said.

The terrorists ambushed the camp located in the central region of Mopti early on Wednesday and the incident turned into an hours-long fight between the jihadists and the Malian defense troops, assisted by the forces of the French-led Barkhane mission.

"Enemy side: about twenty terrorists and motorcycles neutralized and then an armored vehicle immobilized thanks to the combined efforts of the Malian military aviation and that of the Barkhane force," the military said in a statement published late on Wednesday.

It added that the army lost nine soldiers in the clashes, and six others were wounded and hospitalized.

The 5,000-strong Barkhane operation was launched by France in 2014 to curb the terrorist threat in the Sahel region. In addition to the French forces, the operation involves the troops of the G5-Sahel member states - Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, Chad and Mauritania

