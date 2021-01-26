Malian Army Observes Widespread Exploitation Of Minors In Terrorist Operations
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 01:52 PM
The Malian military took note of an increased number of child fighters among extremists operating in the Sahel region, a hotspot of fighting between jihadist armed groups and counter-terrorism missions
"The use of child soldiers by #GAT [armed terrorist groups] is becoming common practice.
This is evidenced by recent fighting in which the #FAMa [Malian Armed Forces] and their partners have made the bitter observation of the employment of child combatants," the army tweeted late on Monday.
Malian defense troops are engaged in the French-led counter-terrorism operation Barkhane, which was launched in 2014 to battle insurgent terrorist groups plunging the region into a security crisis.
Within the framework of a 5,000-strong mission, France cooperates with armies of the G5-Sahel bloc member states, including Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, Mauritania and Niger.