Malian Army Reports 6 Murdered, 18 Injured In Terrorist Attacks On Two Central Bases

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 01:36 PM

Malian Army Reports 6 Murdered, 18 Injured in Terrorist Attacks on Two Central Bases

Clashes with jihadist militants on two military bases in central Mali have left 6 soldiers killed and another 18 injured, the Malian Armed Forces reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Clashes with jihadist militants on two military bases in central Mali have left 6 soldiers killed and another 18 injured, the Malian Armed Forces reported.

According to the military, the double attack by "unidentified terrorist groups" took place on Sunday on military bases in the villages of Boulkessi and Mondoro.

"The enemy [jihadist] side: about thirty dead, about forty motorcycles and important batches of military equipment recovered: FAMA [Malian Armed Forces] side: 4 dead and 12 wounded in Boulkessi, and 2 dead and 6 wounded in Mondoro," the army's statement, published late on Sunday, read.

It added that the attackers were swiftly defeated due to the coordinated actions of the Malian army and military forces of the French-led Barkhane counter-terrorism operation.

Barkhane was launched in 2014 to combat the terrorist threat in the Sahel region. As part of the mission, the French security forces cooperate with armies of the G5 Sahel bloc, comprising Mali, Chad, Burkina Faso, Mauritania and Niger.

