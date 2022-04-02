UrduPoint.com

Malian Army Says Killed Over 200 Militants In Central Part Of Country - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2022 | 06:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) The Malian army has killed 203 militants during a military operation in the central part of the country, media reported.

The operation was conducted on March 23-31 in the Mora area, the Agence France-Presse reported, citing the Malian military.

The Malian forces also detained 51 militants and seized the large number of weapons.

The situation in Mali was destabilized in 2012 when the Tuareg militants seized vast territories in the northern part of the country. The conflict escalated even more over the activities of Islamists, forces loyal to former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi as well as French interference.

