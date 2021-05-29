UrduPoint.com
Malian Constitutional Court Declares Vice President Assimi Goita As Interim President

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 02:50 AM

Malian Constitutional Court Declares Vice President Assimi Goita as Interim President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) The Malian Constitutional Court has declared Vice President Col. Assimi Goita as the interim president of the country.

Earlier this week, a source told Sputnik that the Malian military arrested the interim president and the prime minister and transported them to an army base near the capital of Bamako.

Goita said on Tuesday they were ousted for violating the transition charter. Later, Goita headed the military council that will govern the country.

"Starting from the notification about this decree, the Vice President of the transitional period will have a title of the President of the transitional period and the head of state," Article 3 of the court's ruling says.

More Stories From World

