Malian Government, Foreign Private Military Companies Failed to Fight Terrorism - Borrell

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the Malian government and private military companies have failed to fight terrorism in the country.

"The deterioration of the security situation is due in particular to the failure of the policy pursued by the Malian authorities following the coups of 2020 and 2021: fragile states are never strengthened by long transitions," Borrell said in an article published on the website of the EU External Actions Service.

According to the diplomat, the Malian authorities complicated the work of the UN mission, preferring private military companies.

"The counter-terrorist fight is undermined by the activities of foreign private mercenaries who are more notable for their abuses against civilian populations than for their ability to fight effectively against the jihadists," Borrell said.

Particularly, he mentioned the Wagner Group private military group widely associated with Russia.

On Monday, the French Ministry of Armed Forces said that all the French military involved in the counterterrorism mission Barkhane in Mali had left the country. German servicemen have also left the African country.