Malian Interim President, Prime Minister Will Be Released - Aide of Military Council Head

RABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Malian interim President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane will be released, the aide of the head of the Military Council said.

The release "will take place in some time due to security concerns," the aide said at a press conference on late Wednesday.

Late on Monday, a source told Sputnik that the Malian military arrested the interim president and the prime minister and transported them to an army base near the capital of Bamako. Mali's interim Vice President Assimi Goita said on Tuesday they were ousted for violating the transition charter. Later, Goita headed the military council that will govern the country.