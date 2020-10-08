Malian Junta Frees Ex-Prime Minister Detained During August Coup

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP), Mali's military ruling body created after the recent coup, has released former Prime Minister Boubou Cisse and several other senior government and military officials detained during the military mutiny.

Mali was plunged into political crisis on August 18, when a group of Malian troops kidnapped and then ousted then-President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and his cabinet from power. Keita was released at the end of August, while other high-ranking officials remained in custody.

"The Vice-president [Col. Assimi Goita] of the transition [government] informs the national and international public of the liberation today 07/10/2020 of the political and military personalities arrested following the events of August 18, 2020. They are former Prime Minister, Dr Boubou Cisse, former President of the National Assembly, Moussa Timbine, generals Ibrahima Dahirou Dembele, M'bemba Moussa keita, Oumar Dao, Ouahoun Kone, Boukary Kodio, Abdramane Baby, Abdoulaye Coulibaly, Moustaph Drabo et du Colonel-major Faguimba Kansaye," the CNSP wrote on its Facebook page early on Thursday.

However, it added, they remain under the control of the judicial authorities.

Following the August coup, the CNSP proclaimed itself the country's governing body, which outraged the international community and, in particular, the Western African ECOWAS group, of which Mali is a member. The 15-nation bloc imposed sanctions on the country, demanding the dissolution of the CNSP, formation of the transition government and release of abducted officials.

At the end of September, the junta appointed Malian former Defense Minister Ba N'Daou as transitional head of state, one of its leaders Col. Assimi Goita as the vice president and former Foreign Minister Moctar Ouane as the new Prime Minister. To support a peaceful transition of power, earlier this week, ECOWAS announced that it had lifted the sanctions against Mali.

The country's transitional authorities are set to rule for 18 months before new elections are held.