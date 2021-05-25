(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Malian military arrested the interim president and prime minister of the country and transported them to an army base near the capital of Bamako, an informed source told Sputnik on Monday.

On Monday, it was reported that a new government had been formed in Mali.

"The soldiers in Mali arrested the interim president and prime minister of the country, and transported them to the Kati military base near the capital. The Presidential Guard refused to protect the president, allowing the military to take him away," the source said.

Mali's interim government resigned on May 14, and the country's interim president, Ba Ndau, instructed Prime Minister Moctar Ouane to form a new government.

According to the document, the military will head the ministries of defense, security, territorial administration and national reconciliation.

The riot in Mali began on August 18, 2020 at a military base near the capital. The rebels announced the arrest of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse. Later, the president announced the resignation and dissolution of parliament and government.

Mali's military, after negotiations with political leaders and representatives of civil society, approved on September 12 the "basic law and roadmap for the transition period" in the country. The parties decided that the transition period would last 18 months. Former defense minister, retired colonel Ba Ndau, was appointed as the country's president for a transitional period. Former foreign minister Moctar Ouane became the prime minister.