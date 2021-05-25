UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malian Military Arrest Country's Interim President, Prime Minister - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 01:00 AM

Malian Military Arrest Country's Interim President, Prime Minister - Source

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Malian military arrested the interim president and prime minister of the country and transported them to an army base near the capital of Bamako, an informed source told Sputnik on Monday.

On Monday, it was reported that a new government had been formed in Mali.

"The soldiers in Mali arrested the interim president and prime minister of the country, and transported them to the Kati military base near the capital. The Presidential Guard refused to protect the president, allowing the military to take him away," the source said.

Mali's interim government resigned on May 14, and the country's interim president, Ba Ndau, instructed Prime Minister Moctar Ouane to form a new government.

According to the document, the military will head the ministries of defense, security, territorial administration and national reconciliation.

The riot in Mali began on August 18, 2020 at a military base near the capital. The rebels announced the arrest of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse. Later, the president announced the resignation and dissolution of parliament and government.

Mali's military, after negotiations with political leaders and representatives of civil society, approved on September 12 the "basic law and roadmap for the transition period" in the country. The parties decided that the transition period would last 18 months. Former defense minister, retired colonel Ba Ndau, was appointed as the country's president for a transitional period. Former foreign minister Moctar Ouane became the prime minister.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Parliament Civil Society Mali Kati Bamako May August September 2020 Government

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Book Award honours 2021 winners

47 minutes ago

Emirates Literature Foundation’s Kateb Maktub to ..

1 hour ago

War economy needed to coronavirus vaccines: UN chi ..

1 minute ago

Liberty Steel to sell UK assets after Greensill fo ..

1 minute ago

More residential flats for workers to be construct ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister underlines significance of Riasat-e ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.