Malian Military Kills 6 Terrorists, Detains 20 Others In Country's Central Part

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 08:10 PM

Malian Military Kills 6 Terrorists, Detains 20 Others in Country's Central Part

NOUAKCHOTT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Malian troops have killed six terrorists and arrested 20 others in a military operation conducted in the area of Bandiagara, located in the country's central province of Mopti, the military said on Thursday.

The servicemen have managed to confiscate military equipment, weapons and motorcycles, as well as to return two cars that gunmen seized during a recent attack on a security post, the statement read.

Since 2012, Mali has been suffering from security, political and economic crises due to the growth of a number of terrorist activities in the country's northern and central parts.

The situation has escalated even more over the activities of Islamists, forces loyal to former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, as well as due to French interference.

Since then, the tensions have significantly de-escalated, however, sporadic clashes are still taking place.

The crisis has left thousands of people dead and rendered some of the population homeless.

