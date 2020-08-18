UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malian Ministers, High-Ranking Officers Detained In Apparent Mutiny - Sources

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 05:00 PM

Malian Ministers, High-Ranking Officers Detained in Apparent Mutiny - Sources

NOUAKCHOTT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) A number of ministers and high-ranking officers in Mali have been detained during apparent mutiny at a military base outside the Malian capital Bamako, sources told Sputnik Tuesday.

According to witnesses, intense gunfire was heard from the Kati military base outside Bamako, where mutiny has purportedly taken place.

One of the sources told Sputnik that Foreign Minister Tiebile Drame and Economy and Finance Minister Abdoulaye Daffe were detained by rebels and transported to an unknown location.

A military source told Sputnik that the "capital Bamako has been surrounded to prevent any rebellion that might take place."

Bamako's authorities ordered that official buildings and embassies be shut and employees go home as the government remains on alert for a wider coup attempt.

Related Topics

Alert Mali Kati Bamako From Government

Recent Stories

Headline 01: HUAWEI AppGallery Bolsters Itself wit ..

2 minutes ago

UNA Media Forum to host MWL Secretary-General next ..

18 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal lashes out at PTI for two ..

46 minutes ago

Chacha Chicago says he will not watch matches afte ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs handles 10m bags, carries out 472 se ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.