Malian Ministers, High-Ranking Officers Detained in Apparent Mutiny - Sources

NOUAKCHOTT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) A number of ministers and high-ranking officers in Mali have been detained during apparent mutiny at a military base outside the Malian capital Bamako, sources told Sputnik Tuesday.

According to witnesses, intense gunfire was heard from the Kati military base outside Bamako, where mutiny has purportedly taken place.

One of the sources told Sputnik that Foreign Minister Tiebile Drame and Economy and Finance Minister Abdoulaye Daffe were detained by rebels and transported to an unknown location.

A military source told Sputnik that the "capital Bamako has been surrounded to prevent any rebellion that might take place."

Bamako's authorities ordered that official buildings and embassies be shut and employees go home as the government remains on alert for a wider coup attempt.