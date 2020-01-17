UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malian National Faces Charges Of Terrorist Support, Murdering US Citizen - Justice Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 12:50 AM

Malian National Faces Charges of Terrorist Support, Murdering US Citizen - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) A citizen of Mali allegedly supported two foreign terrorist groups, including Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (banned in Russia), and murdered an American, according to a criminal complaint announced by the US Justice Department in a press release on Thursday.

"A criminal complaint was filed yesterday in Federal court in Brooklyn, New York, charging Mimi Ould Baba, 32, a citizen of Mali, with the murder of US citizen Michael J. Riddering and conspiring to provide material support, including personnel (including himself), services, and property to two designated foreign terrorist organizations, al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) and al-Murabitoun," the release said.

The Justice Department said the defendant is currently in custody in Mali pending investigation and prosecution by the Malian authorities.

The US criminal complaint filed in New York claims that Baba played a central role in the planning of two separate terrorist attacks directed at westerners in Burkina Faso and the Ivory Coast in early 2016, the release noted.

The attacks resulted in the murder of Riddering and 48 other victims from numerous countries, the release added.

Riddering was in charge of an orphanage and a women's crisis center in Burkina Faso, according to the release.

Related Topics

Al Qaeda Murder Terrorist Russia Mali New York Ivory Coast Burkina Faso Criminals Women 2016 From Court

Recent Stories

RAK Crown Prince receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Z ..

53 minutes ago

PTI most popular political party among people: Cha ..

1 hour ago

Javad Zarif Says Tehran Ready to Repatriate Bodies ..

2 hours ago

Parliamentary diplomacy to strengthen ties with Af ..

2 hours ago

Govt's initiatives to equip youth with skills for ..

1 hour ago

US Senate Formally Begins Trump Impeachment Trial

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.