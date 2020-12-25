UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malian Opposition Leader Cisse Dies At Age 71 - President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

Malian Opposition Leader Cisse Dies at Age 71 - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Malian Opposition leader Soumaila Cisse has passed away at the age of 71 due to the coronavirus disease, Mali's transitional president, Ba N'Daou, said on Friday.

"I learned with deep sorrow about the death of our brother Soumaila Cisse," N'Daou said in a statement published on Twitter.

According to the RFI broadcaster, citing sources from Cisse's Union for the Republic and Democracy political party, the politician died in a Paris hospital, where he had been previously evacuated for treatment of COVID-19.

The deceased politician served as the Western African nation's Finance Minister from 1993-2000 and was three times defeated in presidential elections - in 2002, 2013 and 2018.

Notably, earlier this year, he was abducted ahead of the national parliamentary elections by a jihadist group based in the Maghreb and West Africa, which comes as the official branch of Al-Qaeda (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) in Mali. Notably, Cisse was elected to the National Assembly, the country's unicameral country's legislative body, a few days after his kidnapping. Cisse was released from terrorist captivity in early October.

Related Topics

Africa Terrorist National Assembly Kidnapping Russia Democracy Twitter Died Paris Mali October 2018 From Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt to prefer import of COVID-19 vaccine based on ..

10 minutes ago

SCI launches seasonal campaign &#039;Warm Winter&# ..

11 minutes ago

Inflation rose to 0.11 per cent this week, Bureau ..

18 minutes ago

PDM summons an important session on January 2

51 minutes ago

FIFA president Infantino to speak at Dubai Interna ..

56 minutes ago

Govt takes effective measures for industries: mini ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.