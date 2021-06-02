Malian Opposition Leader Named Interim Prime Minister - Source

RABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Mali's opposition leader Choguel Maiga was picked on Tuesday to lead the West African nation's caretaker government through the transition period, a military source told Sputnik.

Maiga, who leads the M5-RFP opposition coalition, will become prime minister in an interim government of 25 ministers. The country is expected to hold elections next year.

Mali saw a second coup since August last week. It was led by Vice-President Assimi Goita, who was named transitional president. Goita removed President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane from office after accusing them of breaking transition rules.

Another coup in 2012 led to the rise of Islamist insurgency in the country's north, prompting France to send troops. President Emmanuel Macron threatened to pull troops out of France's former colony if the Islamist takeover repeats itself.