Malian Opposition Vows to Cooperate With Coup Leaders on Transition Period - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The Malian opposition has promised to cooperate with the leaders of the coup on organizing the transition period in the country, the Agence France Press (AFP) news agency reported.

According to AFP, the opposition June 5 Movement - Rally of Patriotic Forces (M5-RFP) expressed its readiness to work on the development of a roadmap together with the coup leadership.

On Tuesday, a group of Malian officers initiated an uprising at the Kati military base near Bamako, the capital of Mali, demanding political reforms and fair elections. The rebels said they had detained several high-ranking officials, including President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse. Keita subsequently announced the resignation of the government and parliament.