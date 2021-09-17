UrduPoint.com

Malian Parliament Passes Amnesty For Those Responsible For Latest Coups - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) The National Transitional Council (CNT) of Mali, which acts as the country's legislative body, has approved two bills to grant amnesty to the plotters of military coups of August 2020 and May 2021, media reported on Friday.

During the plenary session held on Thursday, 99 lawmakers voted in favor of the texts, two against and two abstentions, according to the local newspaper L'Essor.

The bills concerned all those engaged in a military mutiny of August 18, 2020, which resulted in the resignation of former President Ibrahim Boubakar Keita and his cabinet; and the second coup of May 24 of that year, when current Interim President Assimi Goita ousted his predecessor Bah N'Daw from the post, which he had assumed after the previous revolt.

Under the newly-approved legislation, all those granted amnesties cannot be tried or arrested for the actions performed during the coups. Justice Minister Mahamadou Kassogue, who was present at the session, spoke in favor of the bills, according to the outlet.

On Thursday, the Economic Community of West African States summit agreed to introduce sanctions against those delaying the transition process in Mali, including the general elections, scheduled for late February 2022. In particular, the set of sanctions will include frozen financial assets of those targeted and will be adopted later.

