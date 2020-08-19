Malian Political Party Blasts Military Revolt as Unconstitutional

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Malian Party for National Rebirth (PARENA), which is loyal to ousted president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, has hit out against the military coup that has gripped the nation.

The party, headed by Foreign Minister of the vanquished government, Tiebile Drame, called for a return to constitutional order and a release of all detainees.

According to a statement published on Wednesday, PARENA called the actions of the mutinying officers a violation of their oaths and of the 1992 Malian constitution.

The party expressed a grave concern that the abrupt seizure of power may lead the country towards chaos.

The military revolt began on Tuesday morning in the Kati army base near the Malian capital of Bamako. The coup leaders detained the president, Prime Minister Boubou Cisse and some senior officials. On Wednesday, Keita declared his resignation and dissolution of the parliament. Later that day, the mutineers announced the formation of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, closed Mali's borders and imposed a curfew.