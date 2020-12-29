UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malian President Expresses Condolences To France Over Soldiers Killed By Jihadists In Mali

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 12:00 PM

Malian President Expresses Condolences to France Over Soldiers Killed by Jihadists in Mali

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Malian transition President Ba N'Daou has expressed his condolences to the French nation and his counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, over the death of three soldiers killed during an operation against terrorists in Mali.

The incident occurred on Monday morning when an improvised explosive device hit an armored vehicle carrying three French soldiers who were engaged in a military operation to fight radicals in the Hombori region in southern Mali. According to the French Defense Ministry, the area was marked by terrorist violence towards civilians.

"I bow to the memory of these young people who have fallen as heroes. On this painful occasion, on my personal behalf and behalf of the Malian people, I would like to extend my most emotional condolences to the families of the deceased, to their brothers in arms, to the president of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron and the French people," N'Daou said in a statement published late on Monday.

He also expressed gratitude to France over its military engagement in Mali to curb the Islamist threat.

Paris has initiated a 5,000-strong anti-terrorism initiative called Operation Barkhane targeting jihadist groups across the Sahel region in 2014. France leads the operation alongside its five former colonies located in West Africa - namely, Mali, Mauritania, Chad, Niger and Burkina Faso - nations under particularly high terrorist threat.

Related Topics

Africa Terrorist France Vehicle Young Mali Burkina Faso Chad Mauritania Niger

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet to meet today to discuss plan to c ..

14 minutes ago

Coronavirus kills 63 more people during last 24 ho ..

41 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 29, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Than 270 Refugees Return to Nagorno-Karabakh ..

11 hours ago

Greece to Begin Early Repayment of $4.4Bln in IMF ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.