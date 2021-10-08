Malian Prime Minister Accuses France of Training Terrorists Operating in His Country

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) Bamako has evidence that France is behind training terrorist groups currently operating in Mali, transitional Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga told Sputnik.

"Terrorists that are present in Mali came from Libya, and who destroyed the state of Libya? It was France with allies. When Mali cooperated with France on terrorist fight, we asked for intelligence and air support. Nobody discussed servicemen deployment. France respected this agreement in Kona, Gao and Timbuktu, but when they approached Kidal they banned the Malian military's entry," Maiga said.

According to the prime minister, the French troops created an enclave in Kidal and handed it over to a movement of representatives of the Ansar al-Din terrorist organization, which cooperates with Al-Qaeda (terrorist group, banned in Russia).

"Mali has no access to Kidal, this is an enclave controlled by France. They have armed groups trained by French officers. We have evidence ... We do not understand this situation and do not want to tolerate it," Maiga added.