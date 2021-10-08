UrduPoint.com

Malian Prime Minister Accuses France Of Training Terrorists Operating In His Country

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 05:10 PM

Malian Prime Minister Accuses France of Training Terrorists Operating in His Country

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) Bamako has evidence that France is behind training terrorist groups currently operating in Mali, transitional Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga told Sputnik.

"Terrorists that are present in Mali came from Libya, and who destroyed the state of Libya? It was France with allies. When Mali cooperated with France on terrorist fight, we asked for intelligence and air support. Nobody discussed servicemen deployment. France respected this agreement in Kona, Gao and Timbuktu, but when they approached Kidal they banned the Malian military's entry," Maiga said.

According to the prime minister, the French troops created an enclave in Kidal and handed it over to a movement of representatives of the Ansar al-Din terrorist organization, which cooperates with Al-Qaeda (terrorist group, banned in Russia).

"Mali has no access to Kidal, this is an enclave controlled by France. They have armed groups trained by French officers. We have evidence ... We do not understand this situation and do not want to tolerate it," Maiga added.

Related Topics

Terrorist Prime Minister Russia France Mali Gao Timbuktu Bamako Libya From Agreement

Recent Stories

China,Chile implement AEO customs agreement

China,Chile implement AEO customs agreement

57 seconds ago
 Borrell Wants EU to Represent Member States in Gas ..

Borrell Wants EU to Represent Member States in Gas Talks With Russia

59 seconds ago
 Police arrest 13 for possessing illegal weapons

Police arrest 13 for possessing illegal weapons

1 minute ago
 Kenya rejects UN court jurisdiction ahead of Somal ..

Kenya rejects UN court jurisdiction ahead of Somalia border ruling

1 minute ago
 Shah Shams Park to be made exemplary recreational ..

Shah Shams Park to be made exemplary recreational spot in three months: DC

1 minute ago
 3-member gang busted in Sialkot

3-member gang busted in Sialkot

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.