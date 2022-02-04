UrduPoint.com

Malian Prime Minister Accuses Paris Of Political 'Terror' Against Bamako

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2022 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Malian Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga on Friday accused France of political and diplomatic "terror" against his country, aimed at overthrowing the Malian government.

On Monday, the transitional government of Mali required French ambassador to Bamako Joel Meyer to leave the country within 72 hours after French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian criticized Mali's military junta for taking irresponsible measures in the country. French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly echoed her cabinet colleague, remarking that Mali's authorities came to power as a result of a double coup d'Ã©tat, the legitimacy of which is doubtful.

"As I say today, the French authorities are engaged in real political, media and diplomatic terror against our government with a view to overthrowing it," the prime minister told Turkey's Anadolu news agency.

He also accused Paris of violating military treaties and stressed that France had known in advance that the Economic Community of West African States had planned to impose sanctions on Mali in response to military leaders' plans to postpone post-coup presidential and legislative elections in the country until 2025.

On Tuesday, Nabil Massrali, the spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Union, said the European Commission may impose sanctions on Mali's leadership if there is any obstruction to the transition of power in the country.

